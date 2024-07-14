﻿
At least 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli air raid on school in Gaza: sources

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded in an Israeli air raid on a school housing displaced people in the central Gaza Strip.
At least 12 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded in an Israeli air raid on a school housing displaced people in the central Gaza Strip, said Palestinian security and medical sources on Sunday.

Israeli aircraft bombed a school in the Nuseirat refugee camp run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) with at least one missile, security sources told Xinhua.

Some video footage circulated on social networks shows the moment the school was bombed, parts of which were destroyed.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the raid.

UNRWA condemned the Israeli raid, stressing that there is no safe place in Gaza.

"The UN agency sends the coordinates of its facilities on a daily basis to the Israeli army, yet the army insists on targeting it and the United Nations headquarters," the UN agency adviser Adnan Abu Hasna told Xinhua.

The attack came a day after Israeli warplanes bombed the tents of displaced people in the Mawasi area in Khan Younis, killing at least 90 Palestinians and wounding 300 others, most of them women and children, according to the health authorities in Gaza.

