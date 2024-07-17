One of Bangkok hotel dead likely behind poisonings: police

One of the six foreigners found dead from suspected cyanide poisoning in a luxury Bangkok hotel likely also carried out the crime, Thai police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of six Vietnamese nationals — two who also held American citizenship — were discovered in a suite at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in the tourist center of Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are convinced that one of the six people found dead committed this crime," said Noppasil Poonsawas, a deputy commander of Bangkok police.

He told a news conference police believed cyanide was used as poison, and the motive for the crime was thought to be debt-related.

The mysterious circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three men and three women have fuelled wild rumors, with several local media outlets initially reporting a mass shooting incident.

But photos released by police of a bloodless crime scene showed plates of untouched Thai food, and two thermos flasks of coffee and cups.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Tuesday the crime was "a private matter," unrelated to national security, and should not affect the lucrative tourist sector.