13 Indians among 16 missing after oil tanker capsizes off Oman coast

Sixteen people, including 13 Indians aboard a Comorian-flagged oil tanker went missing after it capsized off the coast of Oman, officials said.
According to the Sultanate of Oman's Maritime Security Centre, the oil tanker capsized 25 NM southeast of Ras Madrakah on Tuesday.

Though Oman has not specified the cause of the capsize, it said search and rescue operations were underway in the area for the missing crew.

The MSC has identified the vessel as Prestige Falcon and said it has 16 crew members on board including 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans.

Local media reports quoting Indian defense officials said the Indian Navy Wednesday deployed the warship INS Teg along with maritime surveillance aircraft P-81 to assist Oman in search and rescue operations of the missing oil tanker.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
