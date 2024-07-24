July 21 marks hottest day on record worldwide: climate change service

The Earth experienced its warmest day in recent history on July 21, with the daily global average temperature reaching a new record high, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service on Tuesday.

The new peak, recorded at 17.09 degrees Celsius, slightly surpassed the previous record of 17.08 degrees Celsius set on July 6, 2023. This marks the highest global average temperature since at least 1940, according to a report released by the service.

Before July 2023, the previous daily global average temperature record was set on August 13, 2016, at 16.8 degrees Celsius. According to the report, the world has experienced 57 days exceeding this previous record in the past 13 months.

Describing the difference between the temperature of the last 13 months and previous records as "truly staggering," Carlo Buontempo, director of the service, said, "We are now in truly uncharted territory and as the climate keeps warming, we are bound to see new records being broken in future months and years."

The year 2023 has been confirmed as the warmest year on record. Tuesday's report suggested that 2024 could potentially be warmer than 2023, though it is still too early to predict with certainty.

An intense heatwave has swept across parts of the United States, Europe, and Asia over the past month, escalating health and fire risks.