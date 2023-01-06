Rookie pro Zeng wins CLPGA Tour Money title

Zeng Liqi, a 16-year-old Nanchang teenager, caps off her rookie season as a professional golfer on a high note by winning the 2022 China LPGA Tour Order of Merit.

The 16-year-old Nanchang teenager won the money title with earnings of 190,675 yuan (US$27,780), largely on the strength of back-to-back wins at last month's CGA Ladies Championship and the Zhangjiagang Shuangshan Challenge in November.

Fan Shuangshan topped the money list with 201,200 yuan from two events but was ruled ineligible to win the Order as the 17-year-old Chongqing native did not play the required minimum three events. Sui Xiang, winner of the season-ending Guowei Centre Plaza Zhuhai Challenge, was third with 189,000 yuan.

The schedule for the 2023 season is currently being arranged with a minimum of 10 events planned. The CLPGA Tour Qualifying Tournament tees off the season on February 20 on Hainan Island. Currently, more than 90 players, both domestic and international, are registered for the 54-hole tournament to be contested over The Dunes at Shenzhou Peninsula (East Course).

In total, 20 full-time playing cards (including ties) are on offer for the upcoming season. The maximum field for the Q-school is 120 players.