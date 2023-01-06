﻿
News / Sport

Rookie pro Zeng wins CLPGA Tour Money title

﻿ Lancy
Lancy
  19:43 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0
Zeng Liqi, a 16-year-old Nanchang teenager, caps off her rookie season as a professional golfer on a high note by winning the 2022 China LPGA Tour Order of Merit.
﻿ Lancy
Lancy
  19:43 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0
Rookie pro Zeng wins CLPGA Tour Money title
SHINE

Teenager Zeng Liqi poses with her trophy.

Zeng Liqi has capped off her rookie season as a professional on a high note by winning the 2022 China LPGA Tour Order of Merit.

The 16-year-old Nanchang teenager won the money title with earnings of 190,675 yuan (US$27,780), largely on the strength of back-to-back wins at last month's CGA Ladies Championship and the Zhangjiagang Shuangshan Challenge in November.

Fan Shuangshan topped the money list with 201,200 yuan from two events but was ruled ineligible to win the Order as the 17-year-old Chongqing native did not play the required minimum three events. Sui Xiang, winner of the season-ending Guowei Centre Plaza Zhuhai Challenge, was third with 189,000 yuan.

The schedule for the 2023 season is currently being arranged with a minimum of 10 events planned. The CLPGA Tour Qualifying Tournament tees off the season on February 20 on Hainan Island. Currently, more than 90 players, both domestic and international, are registered for the 54-hole tournament to be contested over The Dunes at Shenzhou Peninsula (East Course).

In total, 20 full-time playing cards (including ties) are on offer for the upcoming season. The maximum field for the Q-school is 120 players.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     