Shanghai to host prestigious skating contest

  20:08 UTC+8, 2023-12-13
The 2024 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships are to be held in Shanghai from January 30 to February 4, with hundreds of athletes, officials and staff due to take part.
Skaters from America, Oceania, Asia and Africa will gather in Shanghai next month for the 2024 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships which takes place from January 30 to February 4.

One of the International Skating Union's most important annual events, the competition will be attended by over 200 international athletes and staff, as well as 80 referees and technical officials. The event will comprise men's and women's singles, pairs, and ice dance.

Shanghai hosted the 2015 ISU Figure Skating World Championships, the China Cup Grand Prix, as well as the self-developed Shanghai Trophy – the first tournament the ISU has named after a city.

"Shanghai is experienced in hosting international ice sport competitions," said Chinese Figure Skating Association president and Winter Olympics gold medalist Shen Xue. "We really look forward to the competition to be held at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center, and I believe it will set a standard for domestic figure skating competitions."

Shen said the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in 2022 had helped boost the development China's winter sports.

"We have very talented young skaters, and they need competitions and platforms to grow and build self-confidence," said Shen.

Imaginechina

Chinese Figure Skating Association president and Winter Olympics gold medalist Shen Xue (left) demonstrates her skating skills to young fans at the launch ceremony for the Shanghai event.

Tickets for the championships are already on sale, and participants will be announced on January 9. Chinese skaters, including national team members, will take part in the national championship later this month to win entry to the Shanghai event.

Rising figure skating pair Peng Cheng and Wang Lei attended the launch ceremony of the Shanghai event on Tuesday evening. They have become the new hope given the inactivity of their predecessors Sui Wenjing and Han Cong.

"We can feel the expectation and pressure, which is all part of growth," said Peng. "We still have lots to improve, and look forward to the opportunity to exchange skills with the many foreign counterparts during the Four Continents Championships."

The event is recruiting skating-loving youngsters from the public to serves as volunteers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
