﻿
News / Sport

Vivian Kong bids farewell to professional fencing after winning Olympic gold

Xinhua
  16:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-04       0
Paris 2024 gold medalist fencer Vivian Kong Man Wai of Hong Kong, China announced her retirement from professional fencing, bidding farewell to her career as a full-time athlete.
Xinhua
  16:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-04       0

Paris 2024 gold medalist fencer Vivian Kong Man Wai of Hong Kong, China announced her retirement from professional fencing, bidding farewell to her career as a full-time athlete.

"I'm so grateful to have had the chance to dedicate almost 20 years of my life to fencing and thank you for being a part of this journey," she wrote in a social media post.

The 30-year-old made history at the Paris Olympics Games, clinching a gold medal in the individual epee event for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region after a hard-won victory.

"After competing in my third Olympics, I have decided to take a break from professional fencing. I want to learn, grow, and give back to Hong Kong to the best of my abilities," Vivian said.

Kong said she's going to start a new career and launch her own charity to help kids find joy in sports.

"I will miss my fencing family so so much, but once a fencer, always a fencer," she wrote.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     