Shanghai hurdler advances into semifinals, impresses with scholarly appearance

Shanghai hurdler Xu Zhuoyi captivated audiences at the Paris Olympics by advancing to the semifinals in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13:40, his bespectacled, scholarly appearance sharply contrasting with his fierce performance on the track, reported Xinmin Weekly.

Fans marveled at how his glasses stayed firmly in place during his swift run, with some jokingly remarking, "We thought he was into math Olympics, but he's into the real Olympics!"



Xu, 20, hailed as a rising star in Chinese athletics, is trained by Sun Haiping, the same coach who guided Olympic champion and China’s legend hurdler Liu Xiang. This mentorship has fueled Xu's ambition to surpass his illustrious predecessor as he continues to make significant strides in his athletic career.



"Liu's world record from 20 years ago still stands here, pushing me to chase after him," Xu said.

