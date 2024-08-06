﻿
News / Sport

Shanghai hurdler advances into semifinals, impresses with scholarly appearance

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  13:53 UTC+8, 2024-08-06       0
The bespectacled and scholarly appearance of Shanghai hurdler Xu Zhuoyi sharply contrasted with his fierce performance on the track.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  13:53 UTC+8, 2024-08-06       0
Shanghai hurdler advances into semifinals, impresses with scholarly appearance
Xinhua

Chinese hurdler Xu Zhuoyi competes in the men's 110-meter hurdles at the Paris Olympics on August 4, 2024.

Shanghai hurdler Xu Zhuoyi captivated audiences at the Paris Olympics by advancing to the semifinals in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13:40, his bespectacled, scholarly appearance sharply contrasting with his fierce performance on the track, reported Xinmin Weekly.

Fans marveled at how his glasses stayed firmly in place during his swift run, with some jokingly remarking, "We thought he was into math Olympics, but he's into the real Olympics!"

Xu, 20, hailed as a rising star in Chinese athletics, is trained by Sun Haiping, the same coach who guided Olympic champion and China’s legend hurdler Liu Xiang. This mentorship has fueled Xu's ambition to surpass his illustrious predecessor as he continues to make significant strides in his athletic career.

"Liu's world record from 20 years ago still stands here, pushing me to chase after him," Xu said.

Shanghai hurdler advances into semifinals, impresses with scholarly appearance
Xinhua

Xu Zhuoyi's scholarly appearance sharply contrasts with his fierce performance on the track.

Born in Xuyao Village, Songjiang District, Xu began his athletics training in middle school. He excelled rapidly under the guidance of Sun. Xu's dedication to the sport paid off as he achieved remarkable success in various national and international competitions.

In the first half of 2023, Xu won the Yangtze River Delta Athletics Short Hurdle and Relay Competition with a time of 13:41. He continued to break personal records at the National Athletics Grand Prix and secured a silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships with a time of 13:39.

Shanghai hurdler advances into semifinals, impresses with scholarly appearance

Xu Zhuoyi (right) with his coach Sun Haiping (center), who instructed Chinese legend hurdler Liu Xiang.

Despite facing immense pressure at the Hangzhou Asian Games in September 2023, where he won a bronze medal, Xu has shown tremendous growth and resilience. In 2024, his performance only improved, capturing multiple titles at the National Athletics Grand Prix and ranking fourth in China's 110-meter hurdles history with a personal best of 13.22 seconds.

Xu aims to break into the top eight and reach the finals at the Olympics, drawing inspiration from Liu, whose Olympic record remains a significant motivator.

Xu, indeed like an academic, is set to start his studies at Tongji University after the Olympics. His academic prowess and athletic talent have drawn significant attention, particularly from Japanese fans who were impressed by his speed and unique appearance.

Shanghai hurdler advances into semifinals, impresses with scholarly appearance

Japanese media is impressed by his speed and unique appearance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Liu Xiang
Yangtze River
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     