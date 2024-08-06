Shanghai hurdler advances into semifinals, impresses with scholarly appearance
Shanghai hurdler Xu Zhuoyi captivated audiences at the Paris Olympics by advancing to the semifinals in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13:40, his bespectacled, scholarly appearance sharply contrasting with his fierce performance on the track, reported Xinmin Weekly.
Fans marveled at how his glasses stayed firmly in place during his swift run, with some jokingly remarking, "We thought he was into math Olympics, but he's into the real Olympics!"
Xu, 20, hailed as a rising star in Chinese athletics, is trained by Sun Haiping, the same coach who guided Olympic champion and China’s legend hurdler Liu Xiang. This mentorship has fueled Xu's ambition to surpass his illustrious predecessor as he continues to make significant strides in his athletic career.
"Liu's world record from 20 years ago still stands here, pushing me to chase after him," Xu said.
Born in Xuyao Village, Songjiang District, Xu began his athletics training in middle school. He excelled rapidly under the guidance of Sun. Xu's dedication to the sport paid off as he achieved remarkable success in various national and international competitions.
In the first half of 2023, Xu won the Yangtze River Delta Athletics Short Hurdle and Relay Competition with a time of 13:41. He continued to break personal records at the National Athletics Grand Prix and secured a silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships with a time of 13:39.
Despite facing immense pressure at the Hangzhou Asian Games in September 2023, where he won a bronze medal, Xu has shown tremendous growth and resilience. In 2024, his performance only improved, capturing multiple titles at the National Athletics Grand Prix and ranking fourth in China's 110-meter hurdles history with a personal best of 13.22 seconds.
Xu aims to break into the top eight and reach the finals at the Olympics, drawing inspiration from Liu, whose Olympic record remains a significant motivator.
Xu, indeed like an academic, is set to start his studies at Tongji University after the Olympics. His academic prowess and athletic talent have drawn significant attention, particularly from Japanese fans who were impressed by his speed and unique appearance.