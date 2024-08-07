Unveiling the mystery: What's inside Paris 2024 Olympic medalists' boxes?

The box contains two complementary posters for the event. Each poster can stand alone, but when combined, they form a seamless image that tells the overall story of Paris 2024, Xinhua news agency has reported.

In the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, one intriguing element stands out on the podium: What's inside the rectangular box given to medal-winning athletes alongside their precious medals?

The Parisian designer, Ugo Gattoni, spent nearly 2,000 hours over six months creating this spectacular image, which is rich in symbolism and myriad details. The challenge was to represent the diverse and vibrant features of Paris 2024 within a single piece.

Various elements, symbols, and values representing Paris 2024, Olympism, and Paralympism are featured on the posters.

For instance, Paris landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the Stade de France, and the Arc de Triomphe are depicted. Symbols of Olympism and Paralympism, including the Olympic rings, the Agitos, Stoke Mandeville, the Olympic motto, and medals, are also present.

Additionally, many sports that will be represented at the Games, such as breaking, sport climbing, skateboarding, and surfing, are featured.

Due to its rich details and characters, some Chinese netizens have dubbed it “Along the Seine River,” the Paris version of “Along the River During the Qingming Festival,” a renowned classic Chinese painting that captures the daily life and landscape of the capital during the Northern Song Dynasty.