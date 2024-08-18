Shenhua smashes Port, Qingdao beats Shenzhen in Chinese Super League

Brazilian striker Andre Luis scored twice to help Shanghai Shenhua beat city rivals Shanghai Port 3-1 in the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Saturday.

Port took the lead in the 12th minute through Wang Shenchao's header from a Matias Vargas cross.

However, in the 23rd minute, Port defender Wei Zhen stepped on Fei Nanduo's leg and was sent off, which became the game's turning point.

In the second half, leveraging the advantage of an extra man, Shenhua launched aggressive attacks. However, the score didn't change until substitute Yu Hanhao smashed in a volley during chaos in the box to equalize for Shenhua.

Just three minutes later, Shenhua took the lead when Luis latched onto Yu's pass and fired home a low shot.

In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Luis slot home again from close range to seal Shenhua's decisive victory.

With the win, second-placed Shenhua closed the gap to league leader Port to just two points, with six games left in the 2024 season.

Elsewhere, Martin Boakye's first-half tap-in saw Qingdao Hainiu beat Shenzhen Peng City 1-0, condemning Shenzhen to its third consecutive loss.

Also on Saturday, Meizhou Hakka edged Changchun Yatai 2-1, while Shandong Taishan thrashed Chengdu Rongcheng 3-0.