Lujiazui area hosts two major skateboarding events

Two major skateboarding events have taken place in Shanghai's Lujiazui area, with the X Games China 2024 and the RASL 2024 drawing considerable attention.

The X Games China 2024 Skateboard U-Pool Tour, part of the globally recognized X Games series, was held at L+Mall.

The venue's sunken plaza was transformed into a premier skateboarding facility, complete with stairs, obstacles, and a U-pool. The event brought together hundreds of top skateboarders and enthusiasts from around the world for the high-stakes competition.

Brazilian skater Iago Magalhaes emerged as champion, with Chinese competitors Han Xiaogang and Li Xiaoxiang finishing second and third.

In the RASL 2024 event, Japanese skater Taisei Kikuchi took first place, with Magalhaes and Japan's Yurin Fujii securing second and third positions.

Both events included skateboarding contests, live music, and a lively party atmosphere, offering a rich sports and entertainment experience.

L+Mall has made the most of its outdoor space, which was repurposed for relaxation, exhibitions, and social activities. Highlights included a "Medieval France" themed camp and a Sino-French Summer Solstice Music Party.