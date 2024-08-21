News / Sport

Lujiazui area hosts two major skateboarding events

Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-21       0
L+Mall's sunken plaza transformed into a premier facility with the X Games China 2024 and the RASL 2024 drawing considerable attention and participants from around the world.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-21       0
Lujiazui area hosts two major skateboarding events
Ti Gong

The sunken plaza of L+ Mall was transformed into a premier skateboarding facility,

Two major skateboarding events have taken place in Shanghai's Lujiazui area, with the X Games China 2024 and the RASL 2024 drawing considerable attention.

The X Games China 2024 Skateboard U-Pool Tour, part of the globally recognized X Games series, was held at L+Mall.

The venue's sunken plaza was transformed into a premier skateboarding facility, complete with stairs, obstacles, and a U-pool. The event brought together hundreds of top skateboarders and enthusiasts from around the world for the high-stakes competition.

Brazilian skater Iago Magalhaes emerged as champion, with Chinese competitors Han Xiaogang and Li Xiaoxiang finishing second and third.

In the RASL 2024 event, Japanese skater Taisei Kikuchi took first place, with Magalhaes and Japan's Yurin Fujii securing second and third positions.

Both events included skateboarding contests, live music, and a lively party atmosphere, offering a rich sports and entertainment experience.

L+Mall has made the most of its outdoor space, which was repurposed for relaxation, exhibitions, and social activities. Highlights included a "Medieval France" themed camp and a Sino-French Summer Solstice Music Party.

Lujiazui area hosts two major skateboarding events
Ti Gong

Skateboards and related products produced for enthusiasts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Lujiazui
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     