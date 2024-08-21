Pedal power: City unveils 'Tour of Shanghai' cycling event
Shanghai is introducing a new international cycling competition – the "Tour of Shanghai" – next month, involving the five "new cities" in the suburban districts of Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, and Fengxian as well as Nanhui in the Pudong New Area.
As the city's latest self-developed sports event, the "Tour of Shanghai," scheduled for September 20-22, will gather 20 professional teams from home and abroad, including France and the United Arab Emirates.
According to the organizers, the routes fully cover the landmarks and major landscapes of the five "new cities," highlighting their construction achievements and regional characteristics, so as to promote cultural and tourism exchanges through sports.
According to the race schedule, the first stage of competition will be held in Jiading on September 20. Cyclists will start their 115-kilometer journey from the Shanghai International Circuit, which hosts Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix and other key motorsports events.
The 87.2km second stage will be held in Qingpu and Songjiang on September 21. Athletes will cycle past landmarks like Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, Dianshan Lake, Sheshan National Forest Park, and Guangfulin Relics Park.
On September 22, the 96.5km third and final stage will come to Fengxian and Nanhui. On the same day, a cycling activity involving the public will be held at Pudong's Dishui Lake, wherein local residents and amateur cyclists can register to take part and cycle around the lake.