Pedal power: City unveils 'Tour of Shanghai' cycling event

Shanghai is introducing a new international cycling competition – the "Tour of Shanghai" – next month, involving the five "new cities" in the suburban districts of Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, and Fengxian as well as Nanhui in the Pudong New Area.

As the city's latest self-developed sports event, the "Tour of Shanghai," scheduled for September 20-22, will gather 20 professional teams from home and abroad, including France and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the organizers, the routes fully cover the landmarks and major landscapes of the five "new cities," highlighting their construction achievements and regional characteristics, so as to promote cultural and tourism exchanges through sports.