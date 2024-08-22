Macau to host UFC Fight Night in November
UFC, the world's premier Mixed Martial Arts organization, has announced its long-awaited return to China, with a UFC Fight Night Macau on November 23.
Macau has been a UFC stronghold since its introduction in Asia in 2010, staging three Fight Nights from 2012 to 2014, followed by events in Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen from 2017 to 2019.
Galaxy Arena, Macau's largest indoor sports venue, will host this year's event. It has previously hosted the ITTF World Cup and the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League.
The UFC has over 700 million fans worldwide, with 410 million of them in Asia. Over the years, Chinese star fighters including Zhang Weili, Li Jingliang, Song Yadong, and Yan Xiaonan have cemented Chinese power on the global stage.
In conjunction with Fight Night, the UFC will launch a series of fitness activities aimed at sports enthusiasts and the public in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and other locations from September to November, allowing more fans to experience the excitement of MMA.
Details about Fight Night, including the list of contestants, will be announced later.