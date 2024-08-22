﻿
News / Sport

Macau to host UFC Fight Night in November

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:57 UTC+8, 2024-08-22       0
The UFC has confirmed its return to China with a Fight Night in Macau on November 23.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:57 UTC+8, 2024-08-22       0

UFC, the world's premier Mixed Martial Arts organization, has announced its long-awaited return to China, with a UFC Fight Night Macau on November 23.

Macau has been a UFC stronghold since its introduction in Asia in 2010, staging three Fight Nights from 2012 to 2014, followed by events in Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen from 2017 to 2019.

Macau to host UFC Fight Night in November
Ti Gong

The UFC Fight Night Macau will be held at Galaxy Arena on November 23.

Galaxy Arena, Macau's largest indoor sports venue, will host this year's event. It has previously hosted the ITTF World Cup and the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League.

The UFC has over 700 million fans worldwide, with 410 million of them in Asia. Over the years, Chinese star fighters including Zhang Weili, Li Jingliang, Song Yadong, and Yan Xiaonan have cemented Chinese power on the global stage.

Macau to host UFC Fight Night in November
Ti Gong

The Road To UFC, a pathway to UFC for Asia's MMA athletes, was held in Shanghai earlier this year.

In conjunction with Fight Night, the UFC will launch a series of fitness activities aimed at sports enthusiasts and the public in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and other locations from September to November, allowing more fans to experience the excitement of MMA.

Details about Fight Night, including the list of contestants, will be announced later.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     