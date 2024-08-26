A summer to remember for student footballers

The Shanghai Port-SAIC Xinmin Evening News Students' Football Tournament gathered 16 student football teams from around the country.

Twelve men's and four women's student football teams from around the country were gathered at SAIC Pudong Arena for the finals of the Shanghai Port-SAIC Xinmin Evening News Students' Football Tournament which concluded on Sunday. As the city's most popular amateur football event for middle and high school students, the tournament expanded its scale this year and reached out to teams in remote areas including south-western Tibet Autonomous Region and the Kashgar area of northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Ti Gong

Other final stage participants of this year's tournament include teams from neighboring Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces. After four days of competition, Jiangsu Nantong's U15 and U18 teams were crowned as champions of the men's middle school and high school groups, respectively. Team Shanghai won the women's title. Apart from football skill exchanges, the rich off-pitch activities and interactions with professional footballers left the young players with precious memories.

Ti Gong

The student players were invited to watch the CFA Cup quarterfinal match between Shanghai Port and Tianjin on August 22. Port's U13 and U15 youth coaches gave instructions to the student players and helped them get prepared for the tournament finals. The players also visited the observation deck on the 118th floor of the Shanghai Tower, which was followed by a Huangpu River boat tour.