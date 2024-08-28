Chinese swimmer Sun Yang makes triumphant return after serving out 51-month suspension

After 1,680 days of suspension, China's triple Olympic champion Sun Yang made a triumphant return by claiming gold in the men's 400m freestyle at the 2024 National Summer Swimming Championships on Sunday.

The 32-year-old led the race from the first 200 meters, clocking in three minutes and 49.58 seconds. This victory marked a golden return after his 51-month suspension.

Sun admitted to feeling nervous after his long absence when he was waiting in the call room. "I was deeply concerned, worrying that my performance might let people down," he said in an exclusive interview with Xinhua.

However, upon walking into the arena, he immediately felt the enthusiasm from the buzzing crowd. Their cheers kept him motivated throughout the race. "Wearing two layers of swimming caps underwater actually makes it hard to hear sounds. But during the competition, I could hear the cheers from the stands clearly."

After four years away from competition and without systematic training, Sun said he had to rely on his physical foundation and tenacious will to swim twice that day. Additionally, he caught a cold a week before the tournament, which hindered his ability to be in peak physical condition. "I could have done better," Sun said after the competition.

"But it's a good start for my comeback. I was faster than my target of finishing under the 4-minute qualifying time," Sun said. "This result not only lays a solid foundation for my subsequent competitions and training, but also boosts my confidence."

Reflecting on the challenges of the past four years, he said, "I believe everyone will encounter numerous ups and downs in life. Only after experiencing pain and darkness can I see the sun."

Sun also expressed gratitude to his family, friends, and supporters. "My strength may be limited, but it was the collective love, warmth, support, and companionship that fueled my drive."

Born in December 1991 in Hangzhou, Sun became China's first-ever men's swimming Olympic champion at London 2012, where he won both the 400m and 1,500m freestyle. At Rio 2016, Sun won the men's 200m freestyle, becoming the first male swimmer to claim Olympic golds in the 200m, 400m, and 1,500m freestyle.

In June 2021, a panel of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced that Sun had committed Anti-Doping Rule Violations during an unsuccessful attempt to collect blood and urine samples at his residence on September 4-5, 2018.

"The Panel concluded that a period of ineligibility of 4 years and 3 months (i.e., 51 months) commencing on February 28, 2020, is to be imposed on Sun Yang," stated the CAS.

During the suspension, Sun was constantly driven by the thought of returning to the pool. "I felt compelled to return to the pool and compete, not by any external pressure, but by an inner conviction that I needed to come back. I began swimming at seven and aspire to conclude my career in the pool," he said.

Sun clarified that his return to the pool was not about winning more championships. "I hope that my passion and focus can inspire and support more swimming enthusiasts and children to enter the sport. Beyond better results in competitive sports, it's also important to promote national fitness and youth participation in sports."

In this competition, most of Sun Yang's competitors were young athletes born in the 2000s or even 2010s. As one of the few veterans, Sun expressed his delight at the emergence of young talents in Chinese swimming.

"The older generation will eventually leave the pool, and it's up to these young athletes to bring fresh energy to the future of Chinese swimming," he said.

At the Paris Olympics, Sun's men's 1500m freestyle record was broken by American swimmer Bobby Finke. "This is part of the progress and development in competitive sports. It has been 13 years since I set this record in 2011, spanning three Olympic cycles. I am proud of myself, and I hope this record will continue to be held by Chinese athletes in the future," Sun said.

When some advised that he might consider retiring immediately after his comeback, Sun firmly denied it: "Having persisted for more than four years, I can't simply leave the pool now."

"I impose no limits on myself. I hope to achieve extraordinary feats as a veteran. One day I will retire, but at least for now, I am focused on swimming, doing well every day, and maintaining the self-discipline of an excellent athlete," Sun noted.

Sun said he plans to promptly adjust his physical condition, start winter preparations early, and plan future competitions wisely. "As for the long-term goals, I wish for my family's happiness, a fulfilling career, and continued success," Sun said with a smile.