2024-25 CBA season to start on October 12

The Chinese Basketball Association league's 2024-25 season will kick off on October 12, the league's governing body announced on Friday.

46 rounds of matches are scheduled for the regular season, and each of 20 teams will play 23 home and 23 away matches.

The 20 teams are divided into four groups based on their final standings in the 2023-24 season. Each team will play four matches apiece against other teams in the same group, and two matches each against those in different groups. The final round of the regular season will be held on March 31, 2025.

Starting on April 4, 2025, the playoffs will feature four stages. The first round will adopt a best-of-three format, with best-of-five for the quarterfinals and the semifinals, and a best-of-seven format will be applied for the finals.

The entire season will conclude no later than May 26, 2025.