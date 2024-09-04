Chinese national team determined to fight against Japan in World Cup qualifier

The China men's football team head coach Branko Ivankovic stressed the key to play against Japan is to carry out the plan on the field and show their determination to fight in the pre-match press conference for the final stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier on Wednesday.

Ivankovic spoke highly of their opponents, stating that Japan is an excellent team with many outstanding players. As a coach, he has followed Japanese football for almost 30 years, dating back to the 1998 World Cup.

The last time two teams faced each other in a World Cup qualification was during the final stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier, where China lost to Japan 0-1 and 0-2. Now, both sides are eager to secure a strong start in the opening match.

"Anything can happen in the football game. We have prepared well before the match. When facing such a strong team, the key is to carry out what we have practised and show our passion for the game. We are definitely here to fight," said Ivankovic.

China's star forward Wu Lei expressed his anticipation for the match, acknowledging that the opponent is strong but emphasizing the Chinese team is in good physical and mental shape.

"We have studied Japan's style of play through numerous training sessions and match videos. Since we're here, we won't give up easily. I hope we can deliver an exciting match tomorrow," Wu Lei said.

He also pointed out that many players on the team are participating in such an important match for the first time, which is a valuable experience for them. He encouraged young Chinese players to take the step playing abroad, as it will bring enhancement when they return to play for the national team.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu appeared cautious, especially given that Japan suffered a surprising defeat in the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier's final stage three years ago. During the pre-match press conference, he stated that even though Japan has made significant progress in last three years, the team must respect their opponent and make sure everyone is in peak condition to deliver their best performance.

Japanese team's captain, Wataru Endo, noted that Ivankovic is a coach who has thoroughly analyzed Japan, and the team needs to be prepared for any tactical adjustments from China.

The first leg match between China and Japan will take place on Thursday at Saitama Stadium 2002 in Japan.