China stick to their goal despite heavy loss to Japan, says head coach

China head coach Branko Ivankovic said his side's aim of finishing among the top four in their group remains unchanged after their 7-0 loss to Japan in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Chinese team held a training session on Friday evening after they flew back from Japan, where on the day before they suffered the biggest defeat in their World Cup qualifying history.

Ivankovic suggested that the top priority for his players is to put the defeat behind and recover in time for their next World Cup qualifying game -- the tie against Saudi Arabia at home next Tuesday.

"My players are physically and mentally exhausted," he said.

"We need to make the most of the four days (before the Saudi game) in order to help the players have a timely recovery," he said.

The Croat said he could understand some media and fans' call for his resignation following the loss to Japan, but will not allow it to distract his team from their campaign aim.

"The fans' anger was well understandable after such a big loss. But what concerns me now is we need to pull ourselves together as soon as possible," he said.

"We still stick to our aim, that is to finish among the top four at our group," said the Croat.

Finishing top four at their group means China can get a direct berth for the 2026 World Cup finals or the chance to play play-offs.

Ivankovic seemed unperturbed by the media reports claiming that he has lost the control of the dressing room.

"I am convinced that I have sufficient backing from the players as well as the Chinese Football Association, which is the foundation for my team to perform well throughout our campaign," he added.