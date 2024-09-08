﻿
News / Sport

They're off and running in Shangma Speed X Series

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:25 UTC+8, 2024-09-08       0
Some 1500 children and parents took part in the Shangma Speed X Series Nike Kids Run at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center on the first weekend of the new semester.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:25 UTC+8, 2024-09-08       0

Some 3,000 children and parents took part in the Shangma Speed X Series Nike Kids Run at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center on the first weekend of the new semester.

Kids Run is a running event tailored for children aged between 5 and 12. Each young runner was accompanied by one parent to take part in either the 4.2-kilometer mini marathon – about one-tenth of the length of a standard marathon, or the 1.8km family run on Sunday morning.

They're off and running in Shangma Speed X Series
Dong Jun / SHINE

The 2024 Shangma Speed X Series Nike Kids Run.

Xu Molin was first to finish in the 4.2km mini marathon, clocking 18 minutes and 39 seconds.

Despite being a running event for children, the Kids Run follows high-level organizational standards. Water stations were arranged, and there was a time limit for each session along the route.

Trained pacers and running coaches were arranged to help the young runners warm up properly and conquer the challenge.

They're off and running in Shangma Speed X Series
Dong Jun / SHINE

Each young runner was accompanied by a parent.

After crossing the finish line, the young runners and their parents were invited to a family carnival for interactive games.

Each race finisher could receive a medal, the lower part of which was designed into the shape of a movable leg. The organizers hope the medal become a witness of the beginning of the child's running habit, and encourage them develop a healthy lifestyle.

They're off and running in Shangma Speed X Series
Dong Jun / SHINE

A young runner crosses the finish line.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Nike
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     