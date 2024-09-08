They're off and running in Shangma Speed X Series

Some 1500 children and parents took part in the Shangma Speed X Series Nike Kids Run at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center on the first weekend of the new semester.

Some 3,000 children and parents took part in the Shangma Speed X Series Nike Kids Run at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center on the first weekend of the new semester. Kids Run is a running event tailored for children aged between 5 and 12. Each young runner was accompanied by one parent to take part in either the 4.2-kilometer mini marathon – about one-tenth of the length of a standard marathon, or the 1.8km family run on Sunday morning.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Xu Molin was first to finish in the 4.2km mini marathon, clocking 18 minutes and 39 seconds. Despite being a running event for children, the Kids Run follows high-level organizational standards. Water stations were arranged, and there was a time limit for each session along the route. Trained pacers and running coaches were arranged to help the young runners warm up properly and conquer the challenge.

Dong Jun / SHINE

After crossing the finish line, the young runners and their parents were invited to a family carnival for interactive games. Each race finisher could receive a medal, the lower part of which was designed into the shape of a movable leg. The organizers hope the medal become a witness of the beginning of the child's running habit, and encourage them develop a healthy lifestyle.