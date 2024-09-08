They're off and running in Shangma Speed X Series
Some 3,000 children and parents took part in the Shangma Speed X Series Nike Kids Run at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center on the first weekend of the new semester.
Kids Run is a running event tailored for children aged between 5 and 12. Each young runner was accompanied by one parent to take part in either the 4.2-kilometer mini marathon – about one-tenth of the length of a standard marathon, or the 1.8km family run on Sunday morning.
Xu Molin was first to finish in the 4.2km mini marathon, clocking 18 minutes and 39 seconds.
Despite being a running event for children, the Kids Run follows high-level organizational standards. Water stations were arranged, and there was a time limit for each session along the route.
Trained pacers and running coaches were arranged to help the young runners warm up properly and conquer the challenge.
After crossing the finish line, the young runners and their parents were invited to a family carnival for interactive games.
Each race finisher could receive a medal, the lower part of which was designed into the shape of a movable leg. The organizers hope the medal become a witness of the beginning of the child's running habit, and encourage them develop a healthy lifestyle.