Shanghai Port gears up for three battle fields in September

Starting from September, Shanghai Port will be facing competition on three battle fields, vying for the Chinese Super League, the CFA Cup, and the AFC Champions League. For head coach Kevin Muscat, the difficulty of ranking the importance of the three events is equivalent to choosing which of his children he likes more.

"I have two children and I like them equally, and that's how I think of these three battle lines," Muscat told local media at the club's Open Day this week. "For now, the Chinese Super League is pretty urgent, just because the matches are closer in time," he added. With six more matches to go, Shanghai Port is leading the CSL table on 63 points, a two-point advantage over city rival Shanghai Shenhua. Port is taking on Shenzhen at home on Friday. On the Asian front, Port entered the AFC Champions League Elite competition, taking on Malaysian team Johor Darul Ta'zim in a league stage east division clash on September 18.

"The AFC Champions League has applied a new format. We have to study and understand it fully," Muscat said. To strengthen its lineup when playing in Asia, Port recently introduced Brazilian winger Willian Popp. The 30-year-old joined Port on loan from Thai club Muangthong United. "He is a player of multi-function, and very intelligent," Muscat said. "He has been accepted well by the club and players for his skills and personality. He came with the determination to help the team achieve good results." The CSL defending champions have also advanced to the semifinal of this year's CFA Cup. They will take on city rival Shenhua on September 24 for a spot in the final.

It will be the two sides' fourth meet this year. Port lost the season-opening Chinese Super Cup to Shenhua, drew Shenhua at home in the first home derby, and lost the second derby of the season 1-3 in an away match last month. It was Port's first league defeat of the season, though the result has increased the championship suspense for the rest of the league. Muscat said Port made use of the league interval in the past few weeks to monitor the club's younger players, hoping some of them will supplement the first team in the near future.

