﻿
News / Sport

Shanghai Port gears up for three battle fields in September

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:02 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0
Shanghai Port will be facing competition on three battle fields, vying for the Chinese Super League, the CFA Cup, and the AFC Champions League.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:02 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0

Starting from September, Shanghai Port will be facing competition on three battle fields, vying for the Chinese Super League, the CFA Cup, and the AFC Champions League.

For head coach Kevin Muscat, the difficulty of ranking the importance of the three events is equivalent to choosing which of his children he likes more.

Shanghai Port gears up for three battle fields in September
Ti Gong

Shanghai Port holds its Open Day on Monday, attracting some 200 fans.

"I have two children and I like them equally, and that's how I think of these three battle lines," Muscat told local media at the club's Open Day this week.

"For now, the Chinese Super League is pretty urgent, just because the matches are closer in time," he added.

With six more matches to go, Shanghai Port is leading the CSL table on 63 points, a two-point advantage over city rival Shanghai Shenhua. Port is taking on Shenzhen at home on Friday.

On the Asian front, Port entered the AFC Champions League Elite competition, taking on Malaysian team Johor Darul Ta'zim in a league stage east division clash on September 18.

Shanghai Port gears up for three battle fields in September
Ti Gong

Fans watch players training at Century Park.

"The AFC Champions League has applied a new format. We have to study and understand it fully," Muscat said.

To strengthen its lineup when playing in Asia, Port recently introduced Brazilian winger Willian Popp. The 30-year-old joined Port on loan from Thai club Muangthong United.

"He is a player of multi-function, and very intelligent," Muscat said. "He has been accepted well by the club and players for his skills and personality. He came with the determination to help the team achieve good results."

The CSL defending champions have also advanced to the semifinal of this year's CFA Cup. They will take on city rival Shenhua on September 24 for a spot in the final.

Shanghai Port gears up for three battle fields in September
Ti Gong

Brazilian midfielder Oscar (center) celebrates his birthday with fans.

It will be the two sides' fourth meet this year. Port lost the season-opening Chinese Super Cup to Shenhua, drew Shenhua at home in the first home derby, and lost the second derby of the season 1-3 in an away match last month.

It was Port's first league defeat of the season, though the result has increased the championship suspense for the rest of the league.

Muscat said Port made use of the league interval in the past few weeks to monitor the club's younger players, hoping some of them will supplement the first team in the near future.

Shanghai Port gears up for three battle fields in September
Ti Gong

Oscar cuts his birthday cake.

"Fighting on multiple fronts means more games, but this also proves that we are a top team," Muscat said. He was obvious happy with the team's performance and getting along with the team.

"I have coached in different countries, knowing that every country has different culture," he said. "I try to adapt to that environment, find a way to make people understand my way of football.

"I'm fortunate that I joined a very stable club. The deciding factor (for whether we can succeed) is people, is whether we have the same goal," Muscat added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     