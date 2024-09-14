Popular sports festival scheduled for October

The 16th Shanghai International Popular Sports Festival, to be held in Pudong's Lingang area, will integrate sports, commercial and tourism.

The Shanghai International Popular Sports Festival will be held in Pudong's Lingang area on October 19 and 20, offering residents rich activities and a carnival market. Now in its 16th edition, this year's festival integrates sports, commercial and tourism, making use of the unique characteristics of the Lingang area.

Ti Gong

According to the organizers, a 10-kilometer run and a 5-kilometer health run will be held around the landmark Dishui Lake. Those interested can log on to https://sunda.saihuitong.com for registration. Fashionable sports will also be involved. The National Youth Rollerskating Club League and the Shanghai Breaking Competition will be held on the plaza in front of the Dishui Lake metro station. The Yachen Hotel will host the Shanghai Taekwondo Association Cup, while the Haichang Ocean Park hosts the Shanghai Double Dutch Contest.

Ti Gong

A sports market will be set up for intangible cultural heritage sports performance, and will showcase of trendy and new sports like frisbee and drone football. Visitors can enjoy themselves at the food booths of the market and receive a free physical fitness check-up. China's "9-ball queen" Pan Xiaoting has been named the ambassador of this year's festival, encouraging citizens to take part in sports activities and develop a healthy lifestyle.