Tour of Shanghai cyclists set off despite high humidity

Cyclists representing 20 teams from home and abroad gathered this morning for a 6-kilometer parade along the Bund to kick off the 2024 Tour of Shanghai • New Cities. As the city's newest self-developed sports event, Tour of Shanghai will be held from September 20 to 22 in the suburban districts of Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, and Fengxian, as well as Nanhui in the Pudong New Area.

Chinese cyclists have the opportunity to ride with their counterparts from countries including France, the United Arab Emirates, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia. "It's a familiar feeling to cycling in my home city," said Team Shanghai cyclist Wu Junjie. "I didn't have many opportunities to compete against international cyclists before, so I'm very excited," he said. "Some of them are really quick, which might help raise our pace too."

French cyclist Melvin Crommelinck is visiting Shanghai for the first time. "It's cool that we are given the opportunity to ride along the city center Waitan (Bund), seeing so many high-rises and big bridges," Crommelinck told Shanghai Daily. He is representing the Nice Metropole Cote d'Azur, one of the most famous UCI professional clubs in southern France.

