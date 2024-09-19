﻿
World's top players compete as 9-Ball China Open kicks off in Pudong

The 2024 WPA Tang Cheng 9-Ball China Open has attracted best players from over 30 countries and regions to participate in the five-day event for total prize money of US$373,600.
The 2024 WPA Tang Cheng 9-Ball China Open has gathered players from over 30 countries and regions in Pudong's Tangzhen Town.

The five-day event features the world's top 16 players competing for total prize money of US$373,600. The winning man will pocket US$40,000, while the woman placed first will be awarded US$36,000.

Ti Gong

The event has gathered players from over 30 countries and regions.

China's 9-ball national team organized centralized training sessions ahead of the event to help players get ready.

"I had very limited time for training since I have to take care of my three children," said national team member Fu Xiaofang. "Thanks to the centralized training, I have found back my form and confidence,"

Fu had a smooth run on the first competition day, winning two straight matches.

Ti Gong

Fu Xiaofang in action.

"I give myself 8 out of 10 points, because I was not totally at ease," said Fu. "My opponent's faults left me with opportunities. I'll adjust my pace in the following competitions."

Tangzhen Town is organizing side activities including community games and a billiards culture festival to promote the sport during the event.

Ti Gong

A referee checks the balls.

﻿
