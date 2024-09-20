News / Sport

Shanghai River Regatta returns, attracting new teams

The 2024 edition of the Head of Shanghai River Regatta on September 28 and 29 will have expanded divisions and more foreign teams.
The 2024 Head of Shanghai River Regatta will once again bring together international teams and rowers on the iconic Suzhou Creek on September 28 and 29.

With a theme of "Rowing Beyond Boundaries," this year's event will continue with the two disciplines of a 4.2-kilometer chase and a 500-meter city dash.

Ti Gong

The Head of Shanghai River Regatta has become a landscape competition on Suzhou Creek.

In addition to the existing three divisions of elite, college, and club, two more divisions – youth and enterprise – will be added to involve middle school students and business workers.

Last year, three high-level rowing teams from overseas participated in the regatta – a team from the University of Cambridge, another from Oxford Brookes University, and the Australian national team.

All three teams will be back this year, and welcome a new competitor – the British national team – in this year's Regatta.

SHINE

The Australian national team will return to Shanghai this year.

The college division will feature 11 student teams from around the country, including Tsinghua University, Peking University, Tongji University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and universities in Shenzhen and Tianjin.

As an adjustment from previous editions, the 500-meter city dash has been shifted to the first competition day of September 28.

On September 29, the 4.2-kilometer chase, club's individual, and enterprise competitions will be held.

The organizers have set several designated spectator spots along the Suzhou Creek. Those interested can search for the event's official Wechat mini program "上艇" to register and watch the races as they happen.

Ti Gong

Designated spectator spots are arranged along Suzhou Creek.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
