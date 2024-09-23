News / Sport

Team Riffa crowned at FIBA 3x3 World Tour Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:42 UTC+8, 2024-09-23       0
Team Riffa beat Team Paris 20:15 in the final of the 2024 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Shanghai Chongming Masters.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:42 UTC+8, 2024-09-23       0

Team Riffa overcame Team Paris in the final to become the champion of the 2024 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Shanghai Chongming Masters, which ended on Changxing Island on Sunday.

The two-day event attracted 14 international teams, including three from China.

Team Riffa crowned at FIBA 3x3 World Tour Shanghai
Ti Gong

Team Riffa become the champion of the 2024 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Shanghai Chongming Masters.

According to the rules, four players, regardless of nationality, can form teams representing a city. The three Chinese teams were Shanghai, Wuxi, and Hong Kong.

The traditional powerhouses, including defending champion Team Ulaanbaatar from Mongolia and Team Liman from Serbia, all showed strong form in Saturday's group stage.

Coming to Sunday's knockout rounds, Riffa and Paris dominated their own half zones to set up a final clash. Riffa showed strong team spirit, came from behind to beat their opponent 20:15 for the title.

Team Riffa crowned at FIBA 3x3 World Tour Shanghai
Ti Gong

Riffa and Paris compete in Sunday's final.

Riffa's Dennis Donkor was named most valuable player, having scored a total of 34 points during the Chongming Masters.

As the top-level competition in FIBA's 3x3 calendar, the Chongming Masters was introduced since last year to integrate sports with tourism and commerce resources in Chongming District.

Team Riffa crowned at FIBA 3x3 World Tour Shanghai
Ti Gong

Spectators cheer for the players.

A basketball carnival was set up in the Changxing Island Country Park, where the tournament was held, to get the public more involved by providing food, a market, and interactive games.

The matches were also broadcast in some commercial hubs and tourism spots in Chongming.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     