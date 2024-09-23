Team Riffa crowned at FIBA 3x3 World Tour Shanghai

Team Riffa beat Team Paris 20:15 in the final of the 2024 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Shanghai Chongming Masters.

Team Riffa overcame Team Paris in the final to become the champion of the 2024 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Shanghai Chongming Masters, which ended on Changxing Island on Sunday. The two-day event attracted 14 international teams, including three from China.

Ti Gong

According to the rules, four players, regardless of nationality, can form teams representing a city. The three Chinese teams were Shanghai, Wuxi, and Hong Kong. The traditional powerhouses, including defending champion Team Ulaanbaatar from Mongolia and Team Liman from Serbia, all showed strong form in Saturday's group stage. Coming to Sunday's knockout rounds, Riffa and Paris dominated their own half zones to set up a final clash. Riffa showed strong team spirit, came from behind to beat their opponent 20:15 for the title.

Ti Gong

Riffa's Dennis Donkor was named most valuable player, having scored a total of 34 points during the Chongming Masters. As the top-level competition in FIBA's 3x3 calendar, the Chongming Masters was introduced since last year to integrate sports with tourism and commerce resources in Chongming District.

Ti Gong