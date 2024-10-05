Formula E announces all-female pre-season test

Formula E will hold an all-female driver test, the first in an FIA Championship, in Valencia next month.

In a first for a FIA Championship, Formula E will hold a dedicated test session for female racing drivers. Up to 22 female drivers will use the latest GEN3 Evo race car in the test session scheduled on November 7 at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, Spain. This initiative is part of Formula E's long-term strategy to remove barriers and expand opportunities for women within the all-electric championship.

Ti Gong

Despite motorsport being one of the few sports industries where men and women can compete together, the sport remains predominantly male, with only 3 percent of current top-tier racing licences worldwide held by women. In this all-women test, drivers are given equal opportunities as their male counterparts to try out their skills in the GEN3 cars to be used in Season 11 (2024/25). The cars are capable of 0-60 mph in just 1.82 seconds, and will be tested during the same week by the 11 teams and their 22 drivers currently competing in the series.

Ti Gong

Each of the race teams in the championship will be required to field at least one female driver for the half-day test, but encouraged to field two. In Valencia, the female drivers will also take part in multiple media opportunities, including press conferences, briefings, interviews and capturing content for broadcast and social media on behalf of Formula E and their respective teams. "If we're going to truly give women equality, opportunity and visibility in our series, conditions for all need to be the same to aid their development and test themselves against those already on the starting grid," said Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds. "We also recognize that one test will not solve the longstanding issue, but we have to start somewhere," he added.

Ti Gong