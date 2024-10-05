﻿
News / Sport

Formula E announces all-female pre-season test

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:08 UTC+8, 2024-10-05       0
Formula E will hold an all-female driver test, the first in an FIA Championship, in Valencia next month.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:08 UTC+8, 2024-10-05       0

In a first for a FIA Championship, Formula E will hold a dedicated test session for female racing drivers.

Up to 22 female drivers will use the latest GEN3 Evo race car in the test session scheduled on November 7 at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, Spain.

This initiative is part of Formula E's long-term strategy to remove barriers and expand opportunities for women within the all-electric championship.

Formula E announces all-female pre-season test
Ti Gong

Formula E will hold an all-women driver test on November 7.

Despite motorsport being one of the few sports industries where men and women can compete together, the sport remains predominantly male, with only 3 percent of current top-tier racing licences worldwide held by women.

In this all-women test, drivers are given equal opportunities as their male counterparts to try out their skills in the GEN3 cars to be used in Season 11 (2024/25).

The cars are capable of 0-60 mph in just 1.82 seconds, and will be tested during the same week by the 11 teams and their 22 drivers currently competing in the series.

Formula E announces all-female pre-season test
Ti Gong

This initiative is part of Formula E's long-term strategy to remove barriers and expand opportunities for women.

Each of the race teams in the championship will be required to field at least one female driver for the half-day test, but encouraged to field two.

In Valencia, the female drivers will also take part in multiple media opportunities, including press conferences, briefings, interviews and capturing content for broadcast and social media on behalf of Formula E and their respective teams.

"If we're going to truly give women equality, opportunity and visibility in our series, conditions for all need to be the same to aid their development and test themselves against those already on the starting grid," said Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds.

"We also recognize that one test will not solve the longstanding issue, but we have to start somewhere," he added.

Formula E announces all-female pre-season test
Ti Gong

In Valencia, the female drivers will also take part in multiple media opportunities.

"As a motorsport with an almost-equal split of male and female fans, we believe it's only right that our drivers and wider ecosystem is representative of those that follow and support the sport," said Dodds.

The full line-up of female drivers participating in the test will be announced in the coming weeks by each individual Formula E team.

As part of its commitment to advancing gender equality and supporting women's pathways into motorsport, Formula E is also delivering an extended FIA Girls on Track program for up to 400 local young women during the Valencia test.

They will have the chance to watch and engage with the female racing drivers while participating in workshops aimed at accelerating careers in the motorsport spectrum.

The opening race of Formula E's Season 11 will be held in San Paulo, Brazil, on December 7. The Shanghai E-Prix is scheduled for May 31 to June 1, 2025.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     