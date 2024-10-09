﻿
Amateur tennis players have their day in court

The ITF World Tennis Masters Tour is holding its first MT400 tournament at the PMAX Tennis Center in Baoshan District while the Rolex Shanghai Masters is in full swing in Minhang.
While the Rolex Shanghai Masters is in full swing at Minhang's Qizhong Tennis Center, another international tennis tournament in Baoshao District has attracted nearly 300 international amateurs.

The ITF World Tennis Masters Tour's first MT400 tournament in Shanghai is at the PMAX Tennis Center from October 8 to 12.

Ti Gong

The amateurs tournament runs until Saturday.

The players are from over 10 countries and regions that include the US, Italy, Russia and Chile.

They compete in different age groups for international points and rankings.

Apart from the finals, the competition uses a "trust system" in which players agree on points and results, while the referee assists in just clarifying the rules.

Ti Gong

The players in the amateurs tournament are from over 10 countries and regions.

The organizers have set up a special viewing area so players can watch Rolex Shanghai Masters matches while waiting to play.

Some players also have tickets for the professional event.

Ti Gong

A doubles match underway at the PMAX Tennis Center.

The Masters Tour was launched in 2022 for amateurs aged 30 to 90. It has five levels of competitions from MT100 to MT1000.

Participants are grouped into eight age groups for men's and women's singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
