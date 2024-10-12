Marathon starting gun to fire December 1

Some 38,000 runners will compete in the 2024 Shanghai Marathon.

The 2024 Shanghai Marathon will be held on December 1 on an increased scale compared to last year, with a total of 38,000 runners. Some 23,000 runners, 3,000 more than last year, will take part in the 42-kilometer full marathon, while another 15,000 will take part in the mini marathon.

As in previous editions, all runners will start from the Bund. The finish line of the full marathon has been set at the Xujiahui Sports Park, while the mini marathon ends at Shanghai Exhibition Center in Jing'an District. To cater for people with special needs, this year's marathon has a wheelchair discipline, featuring 20 participants. The organizers have promised to improve this year's running route, avoiding sharp curves and narrow roads to make the journey smoother for wheelchair participants. Tailored adjustments will also be made at water stations and restrooms to suit their needs.

Dong Jun / SHINE

For registration of the full and mini marathons, runners can log on to the event's official website www.shang-ma.com to send in applications before noon of October 14. The quotas will be distributed through a draw, and the results will be announced on October 24. For Chinese runners, the entrance fee is 150 yuan (US$ 21.2) per person for full marathon and 90 yuan for mini marathon. For foreigners, the fee is 450 yuan and 300 yuan, respectively.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The prize money for the winner of the full marathon is US$55,000, the highest of all marathon events in the country. If the winner breaks the Shanghai Marathon record, he or she will be awarded an extra US$20,000. Last year, Kenyan runner Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba created a new record of 2:05:35. The previous record remained unchanged for eight years.

Dong Jun / SHINE