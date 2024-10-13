It was an NBA star filled week for Shanghai

As the NBA pre-season opens, a celebrity game led by NBA legends also took place in Shanghai this weekend. The game featured star names including Kevin Garnett, Richard Hamilton, Deron Williams, Stephen Marbury and a number of Chinese entertainment and sport celebrities at Shanghai Xujiahui Sports Park.

Team White led by Hamilton and Williams defeated the Team Blue led by Garnett and Marbury 76 to 73. Young player Wu Yonghao, scoring 24 points and 14 rebounds, won the MVP trophy of the night. Fan Zhiyi, the former captain of the Chinese men's national football team, won the "Most Entertaining Spirit" award.

A special competition system has been set up for this celebrity game to increase fun – in addition to adding a 4-point line, every dunk in the game will be recorded as 3 points. The "Crunch Time" is another highlight. In regular time, each team has one chance to activate the "Crunch Time," during which the scores of both teams will be doubled. During match intervals, Deron Williams and Kevin Garnett interacted with their die-hard fans.

"It has been 10 years since I last came to China," said Williams. "The city has changed a lot, and it's so exciting to see that the fans are still so enthusiastic." In addition to playing in the game, Marbury also participated in the NBA Cares campaign and interacted with students from the Shanghai Technical School for Deaf and Mute Youth. He enjoyed the students' handicrafts and art works, and taught them basic basketball skills in a training lesson.