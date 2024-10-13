﻿
News / Sport

It was an NBA star filled week for Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:19 UTC+8, 2024-10-13       0
An NBA celebrity game in Shanghai featured legends Kevin Garnett, Richard Hamilton, Deron Williams and Stephen Marbury.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:19 UTC+8, 2024-10-13       0

As the NBA pre-season opens, a celebrity game led by NBA legends also took place in Shanghai this weekend.

The game featured star names including Kevin Garnett, Richard Hamilton, Deron Williams, Stephen Marbury and a number of Chinese entertainment and sport celebrities at Shanghai Xujiahui Sports Park.

It was an NBA star filled week for Shanghai
Ti Gong

The game gathered NBA legends and a number of Chinese entertainment and sport celebrities.

Team White led by Hamilton and Williams defeated the Team Blue led by Garnett and Marbury 76 to 73.

Young player Wu Yonghao, scoring 24 points and 14 rebounds, won the MVP trophy of the night. Fan Zhiyi, the former captain of the Chinese men's national football team, won the "Most Entertaining Spirit" award.

It was an NBA star filled week for Shanghai
Ti Gong

Wu Yonghao was named MVP of the game.

A special competition system has been set up for this celebrity game to increase fun – in addition to adding a 4-point line, every dunk in the game will be recorded as 3 points.

The "Crunch Time" is another highlight. In regular time, each team has one chance to activate the "Crunch Time," during which the scores of both teams will be doubled.

During match intervals, Deron Williams and Kevin Garnett interacted with their die-hard fans.

It was an NBA star filled week for Shanghai
Ti Gong

A fan gifted Kevin Garnett a traditional paper-cutting art work.

"It has been 10 years since I last came to China," said Williams. "The city has changed a lot, and it's so exciting to see that the fans are still so enthusiastic."

In addition to playing in the game, Marbury also participated in the NBA Cares campaign and interacted with students from the Shanghai Technical School for Deaf and Mute Youth.

He enjoyed the students' handicrafts and art works, and taught them basic basketball skills in a training lesson.

It was an NBA star filled week for Shanghai
Ti Gong

Stephen Marbury visits the Shanghai Technical School for Deaf and Mute Youth.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
NBA
Xujiahui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     