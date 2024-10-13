Sinner outplays Djokovic to clinch Shanghai Masters crown

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner sealed a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Novak Djokovic to clinch the ATP Shanghai Masters crown on Sunday, denying the Serbian's effort to win his 100th tour-level title.

Both players showed resilience in the first set as neither was able to break serve, but Sinner dominated the tiebreak by quickly taking a 4-1 lead en route to his win.

The pivotal point of the second set came in the fourth game, where the Italian earned two break points at 40-15. Although Djokovic saved one with an ace, Sinner seized the second opportunity to convert his break, which laid the foundation for his championship.

"It was a very tough match, obviously, playing against Novak is one of the toughest challenges we have," Sinner noted. "Because he doesn't have any weaknesses. You have to try and use the small chances that he gives you, but there are not many during the match."

"I think I played some really good tennis, but congratulations to Jannik. He was just too good today. Too strong, too fast, well done," said Djokovic.

At 37, Djokovic said his main motivation comes from his passion for tennis and also the desire to keep competing. "There are kinds of matches and challenges that I still strive for being in a position to play against the best players in the world on the biggest stage of the finals of the biggest tournaments," he said.

Sinner also expressed his best wishes to Djokovic, saying, "Now you are doing an incredible job. I wish you obviously all the best, not only for this season, but trying to stay healthy throughout those for the next season."

In the men's doubles final, Nikola Mektic of Croatia and the Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof defeated Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 6-4, 6-4 to claim the title.