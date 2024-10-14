﻿
News / Sport

Sabalenka defeats Zheng Qinwen to win Wuhan Open

Xinhua
  09:02 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0
World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka defeated China's Zheng Qinwen in a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 thriller on Sunday, claiming her third consecutive Wuhan Open title.
Xinhua
  09:02 UTC+8, 2024-10-14       0
Sabalenka defeats Zheng Qinwen to win Wuhan Open
AFP

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka poses with the trophy after winning the women's singles final against China's Zheng Qinwen at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China's Hubei Province, on October 13, 2024.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka defeated China's Zheng Qinwen in a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 thriller on Sunday, claiming her third consecutive Wuhan Open title.

Zheng got off to a slow start, committing four double faults in the opening set while Sabalenka dominated her own service games and broke Zheng's serve in the sixth game, taking the first set 6-3.

Both players showed resilience in a closely contested second set. Sabalenka made several unforced errors in her forehand attacks, while Zheng displayed more stability and converted four out of seven break points to win the set 7-5.

In the decider, Zheng struggled with her serve, losing the first two service games. She fought back to break Sabalenka's serve twice and hold her own serve, bringing the score to 3-5. In the ninth game, Sabalenka broke Zheng's serve again with a netted shot, sealing her victory at 6-3.

Wuhan has proven to be a lucky venue for Sabalenka, who has enjoyed an unbeaten 17-0 streak in the central Chinese city, and has won all three editions of the Wuhan open since 2018.

Returning to Wuhan this year, Sabalenka hailed the development of China's tennis this season. "It's definitely a huge season for the Chinese players. Qinwen won the Olympics and made it to the Australian Open final. Definitely tennis has become bigger in China and it's really nice to see. It's definitely a successful year for China in tennis," she commented.

This is the third time Zheng has lost to Sabalenka this season, but the Chinese sought to accentuate the positive. "I feel that this time I had a clearer understanding of the situation on the court compared to previous matches. Maybe I was too conservative in today's match against Sabalenka. This is something that excites me a little after this loss, that I can always do better than the last time. I hope that next time, I can not only come close but surpass."

Despite not winning the title, playing her first WTA 1000 final in Wuhan holds a special meaning for Zheng. "I think it's not easy to reach the final of a 1,000-point tournament, especially in Wuhan. This is where my dream began. Of course, I'm very disappointed that I couldn't take home the trophy this time, but I hope that one day in my future career, I can fulfil this wish," Zheng said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     