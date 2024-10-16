Squash China Open returns after five years

The 2024 Squash China Open will bring together 48 players from 13 countries and regions at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center.

The 2024 Squash China Open will be held at SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center from October 30 to November 3, bringing together 48 players from 13 countries and regions. As a silver-level event under the PSA World Tour, this year's China Open features four of the world's top 10 ranked players, including men's top seed Mohamed ElShorbagy and his brother, second-seeded Marwan ElShorbagy, both originally from Egypt.

Mohamed ElShorbagy was the champion of the 2019 China Open. The brothers will be joined by strong opponents including fellow Egyptian Fares Dessouky and Malaysian player Eain Yow Ng.

The women's squad is led by top seed Rowan Elaraby from Egypt, whose main opponents include fellow Egyptian Sana Ibrahim, Sivasangari Subramaniam from Malaysia, and Australian rising player Alexandra Haydon. Together, they will compete for the men's and women's singles titles and total prize money of US$142,500 in the five-day event.

Ti Gong

Chinese players Zhou Penglin and Liu Ziyi were given wildcard entry to test their skills against their international counterparts.

Zhou has won the Asian Squash Youth Super Series Championship, while Liu just won the U19 women's singles championship at the National Youth Squash Championships in August. Starting from October 30, the first round, second round, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals will be held.

Ti Gong