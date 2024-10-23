China register second consecutive win in U-17 Asian Cup qualifier

China registered their second consecutive win in the U-17 Asian Cup qualifying campaign, as they humiliated Bhutan 6-0 in the third round of Group C here on Wednesday.

China opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Bahrain last Saturday and got a second round bye, while Bhutan picked up one draw and one defeat.

The home side dominated the game from the very beginning but could not break a well-organized Bhutan defense until the 34th minute when Wei Xiangxin rose to meet a Zhang Chengrui's cross.

The floodgates opened, as Aibibula Nueraji and substitute Li Xiang made it 3-0 just three minutes into the second-half.

Aibibula bagged a brace as he unleashed a curler that beat the goalkeeper from a tight angle on the hour mark.

It was not finished yet, as Yang Qiandong and Li scored again in the stoppage time to round out the scoresheet.

China will meet the Maldives in the fourth round on Friday.

A total of 43 teams were divided into ten groups to play the U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers, and the group winners along with the best five second-placed teams will join hosts Saudi Arabia for the finals, which are scheduled from April 3 to 20, 2025.