Tower challenge is back with 2,000 places on offer

Attention, running enthusiasts! Mark your calendars for November 24 as the Shanghai Tower Vertical Marathon is making a comeback.

Recognized by the Towerrunning World Association as the tallest and largest vertical marathon in the world, this year's edition promises an experience with 2,000 spots available for participants in two categories: the individual full race and the individual fun race.

For those who dare to take on the full challenge, they will be scaling 3,398 steps to reach the 119th floor, towering at a breathtaking height of 552 meters. For those just looking for a enjoyable experience, the fun race takes them to the 22nd floor.

Registration has already begun on the Shanghai Tower's official WeChat account.