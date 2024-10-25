﻿
Chinese teenage golfer Zhou shines in Jiangsu victory

Zhou Shiyuan captured her first China LPGA Tour title on Friday when the 14-year-old amateur carded a flawless nine-under 63 to win the Zhangjiagang Shuangshan Challenge by one stroke.

After starting the day nine strokes off the lead on even par at Zhangjiagang Shuangshan Golf Club, the Chongqing teenager closed with a bogey-free round featuring nine birdies, including five consecutively from the 13th hole. She finished the 54-hole tournament on nine-under 207.

Overnight leader Kusuma Meechai claimed the 75,000 RMB winner's purse as the Thai veteran blew a four-stroke lead to close with one-over 73, finishing equal second with Chinese amateur Xu Ying (69).

Zhou, 165th in the World Golf Amateur Ranking, came out strong with a birdie on the first hole. She then picked up further strokes at the fourth and sixth holes to make the turn at three-under. On the back nine, Zhou birdied the 11th hole before reeling off five consecutive birdies starting from the 13th hole.

"I would give myself a score of 100 today because I truly believe I played exceptionally well, especially with five consecutive birdies. My mindset remained unchanged and very stable, which I consider my biggest improvement," said Zhou.

"I was quite surprised to win this championship because after the first two rounds I felt I was no longer in contention for the title. However, I played very well in the final round, which made me feel I could still aim for a better placement. I adopted a 'let's give it a try' attitude, focusing on playing each shot well and trying to make birdies. This championship may give me greater confidence in future competitions. I believe I won't feel as nervous," she added.

