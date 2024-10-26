Record-breaking 180,000 runners apply for 2024 Beijing Marathon

The 2024 Beijing Marathon is set to kick off on November 3, with organizers announcing a historic record of over 180,000 runners registering for the event.

Despite the participation cap of 30,000 athletes, the overwhelming demand has led to an unprecedented number of sign-ups, since registrations opened on October 2, a remarkable 182,949 runners from 43 countries and regions have submitted their applications in just three days.

Wang Xiaoying, a member of the executive committee of the Chinese Athletics Association, emphasized that the Beijing Marathon, as a premier marathon event in China, will continue to strengthen organizational standards, optimize event services and enhance overall quality.

The start, located on the eastern side of Tiananmen Square, will be moved 100 meters north, allowing all runners to assemble on the eastern road of the square for a more streamlined start.

The event organizers also unveiled the design for this year's finisher medal and participant apparel. The medal blends Eastern aesthetics with modern artistry, featuring a design that highlights the unique shapes of the National Stadium and the National Speed Skating Oval.

The overlapping patterns on the medal reflect the rich cultural heritage of Beijing as an ancient capital and its identity as a city hosting both summer and winter Olympics.