﻿
News / Sport

Record-breaking 180,000 runners apply for 2024 Beijing Marathon

Xinhua
  18:12 UTC+8, 2024-10-26       0
The 2024 Beijing Marathon is set to kick off on November 3, with organizers announcing a historic record of over 180,000 runners registering for the event.
Xinhua
  18:12 UTC+8, 2024-10-26       0

The 2024 Beijing Marathon is set to kick off on November 3, with organizers announcing a historic record of over 180,000 runners registering for the event.

Despite the participation cap of 30,000 athletes, the overwhelming demand has led to an unprecedented number of sign-ups, since registrations opened on October 2, a remarkable 182,949 runners from 43 countries and regions have submitted their applications in just three days.

Wang Xiaoying, a member of the executive committee of the Chinese Athletics Association, emphasized that the Beijing Marathon, as a premier marathon event in China, will continue to strengthen organizational standards, optimize event services and enhance overall quality.

The start, located on the eastern side of Tiananmen Square, will be moved 100 meters north, allowing all runners to assemble on the eastern road of the square for a more streamlined start.

The event organizers also unveiled the design for this year's finisher medal and participant apparel. The medal blends Eastern aesthetics with modern artistry, featuring a design that highlights the unique shapes of the National Stadium and the National Speed Skating Oval.

The overlapping patterns on the medal reflect the rich cultural heritage of Beijing as an ancient capital and its identity as a city hosting both summer and winter Olympics.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     