Chinese player Cui Yongxi makes NBA debut with Brooklyn Nets

Chinese player Cui Yongxi made his NBA debut on Sunday in the Brooklyn Nets' home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, becoming the seventh Chinese player to step on the court in an official NBA game.

The Nets triumphed 115-102 over the Bucks, securing their first win of the season. Cui subbed in during the fourth quarter and scored one point through a free throw in his 1:58 of action.

Cui's debut marked the first appearance of a Chinese player in the NBA in six years. The forward joins an esteemed list of predecessors, including Yao Ming and Wang Zhizhi.

Reflecting on his debut, Cui stated, "This starting point feels just like the preseason. I want to play well in this short time. Going forward, I may get more playing time, or less, but my focus is on executing my role effectively on the court."

Cui, 21, previously played for the Guangzhou Loong Lions in the CBA, had NBA tryouts, and participated in the NBA Summer League. He then signed a two-way contract with the Nets, which includes a fully guaranteed first season.