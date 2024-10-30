﻿
Torch, medal, anthem for Asian Winter Games unveiled

The torch, medals and anthem for the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin were officially unveiled on Wednesday.
The torch, medals and anthem for the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin were officially unveiled on Wednesday.

The height of the torch is 735mm, with a top diameter of 115mm and a grip diameter of 50mm. The theme of the design, "Surging", aims to capture the vibrant and dynamic energy of life in nature. It symbolizes that the 9th Asian Winter Games will be filled with vitality and passion. The overall torch design incorporates international aesthetic features while blending classical and modern Chinese art.

The design takes the form of a blossoming lilac, integrating colors such as China Red, Lilac Purple, and Snow White, symbolizing the sincerity, warmth, openness, and inclusivity of Heilongjiang Province and the characteristics of the host city, Harbin.

The torch features a burner nozzle that combines a lilac floral design with a hollow center, creating a three-dimensional effect. The outer wall of the upper combustion chamber is designed with hollow snowflakes, harmonizing the beauty of order with the overall biomimetic natural aesthetic, blending culture and technology with natural artistry. The outer shell resembles a blossomed lilac, transitioning from transparent ice crystal to Snow White. The inner core transitions from China Red to Lilac Purple. When lit, the torch presents an effect of ice and fire merging, highlighting the radiant energy of winter sports that springs from challenge and passion.

The medals for the Asian Winter Games, titled "Spirit of Speed", was also released on the same day. The front of the medals combines the streamlined shape of a racetrack with the emblem of the 9th Asian Winter Games, capturing the powerful and graceful motion of athletes in action. This design embodies the strength and beauty of competitive sports. The flowing curves of the racetrack incorporate the silhouette of the Harbin Grand Theatre, reflecting the city's unique aesthetic.

The reverse side of the medal features a picturesque landscape of Yabuli, with mountain ranges and forests that mirror the terrain of the Greater and Lesser Khingan ranges, creating a vibrant portrayal of Heilongjiang's rich and bountiful landscape. At the center, the emblem of the Olympic Council of Asia is embedded with a rare Xunke red agate gem from Heilongjiang – symbolizing the sun shining brightly over the vibrant land. The ribbon clasp at the top of the medal is inspired by the Sun Gate of Sun Island Scenic Area, adding a distinctive local character to the design.

The anthem for the Asian Winter Games is titled "Snow of Harbin", written by lyricist and director Wang Pingjiu and composed by renowned domestic music producer Chang Shilei. The lyrics and melody express the vision of unity, friendship, and a shared commitment to peace and development among the people of Asian countries and regions, working together to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
