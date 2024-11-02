Port defends CSL title with home victory over Tianjin

Kevin Muscat's Shanghai Port has pocketed their third Chinese Super League trophy after a 5-0 victory over Tianjin at SAIC Pudong Arena.

Shanghai Port raised its third domestic league trophy after an overwhelming 5-0 home victory over Tianjin Jinmen Tiger on Saturday during the last round of the 2024 Chinese Super League, topping the 16-team standing with 78 points. Another Shanghai team, Shenhua defeated third-placed Chengdu Rongcheng 2-1 in an away match, finishing the season as runner-up with 77 points.

Dong Jun / SHINE

"From the very first training this year, the players have worked very hard," Port head coach Kevin Muscat said at the post-match press conference. "I thank them, and of course the supportive fans. I like winning, and I hope the fans enjoyed our style of football today." At SAIC Pudong Arena, Muscat's team had a dream start when facing sixth-placed Tianjin. Oscar's corner three minutes into kick-off found Wu Lei on the edge of the box. The national striker's header then assisted teammate Léo Cittadini for the opener.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The host's aggressiveness never stopped in the rest of the first half. Matías Vargas and Oscar each had a chance in the 7th and 15th to double the advantage, but missed the goal slightly. The score was changed in the 33rd when Wu contributed another assist, whose pass found an undefended Vargas in front of the goal. Tianjin goalie Fang Jingqi tried to block the shot on the goal line, but VAR ruled the goal valid. Port's dominance continued in the second half when Wu won his team a penalty in the 53rd. Captain Oscar completed his mission from the penalty spot. It was the star midfielder's last league goal for the club after an eight-year stay. His contract with Port ends with the season.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Just one minutes later, Wu made use of Tianjin players' slackness to find the back of the net. Brazilian striker Gustavo had the chance to score another in the 72nd when his header attack was denied by the post. The massacre was not over. Wu's second goal came in the 80th, sealing the score at 5-0. The brace helped Wu to top the 2024 CSL scorer's standing with 34 goals.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Muscat has been applying a positive and attacking playing style to the team since the beginning of the season. Port players scored a total of 96 goals this season. "Actually, I'm a bit disappointed, I thought we could have scored 100," Muscat joked. "I know very clearly how we should play when I arrived. The club and officials have been extremely supportive." Muscat and his team are now setting sight on the next title: the CFA Cup final between Port and Shandong Taishan will be held on November 23.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Port was holding a one-point advantage over second-placed Shenhua coming into the last round of the league. Shenhua was actually the team closer to the title by the second last round. Holding a two-point advantage in top of the standing, Shenhua was drawn 2-2 at home by Shenzhen last week. At the same time, Port edged Cangzhou 1-0 in an away match to overtake its city rival for the upper hand. After the 30 rounds of CSL, Meizhou and Nantong, sitting last in the standing, are relegated from the top-tier league.