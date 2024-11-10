Chinese sensation Zheng misses title in WTA Finals debut

China's tennis ace and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen narrowly missed the title in her WTA Finals debut when she lost to Coco Gauff of the United States 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) on Saturday.

The match was intense from the start, as both players held serve in the first seven games of the opening set. Leading 4-3, Zheng seized an opportunity in the eighth game, winning four straight points to secure a break and then held her serve in a tough game to close out the set 6-3.

The second set saw both players exchange a few breaks. Zheng broke Gauff's serve in the opening game, but Gauff stayed close and managed to break back in the sixth and eighth games, taking a 5-3 lead. Though Zheng fought back to break in the ninth game, Gauff responded with another break to take the set 6-4.

In the deciding set, Zheng maintained her momentum, holding her ground against Gauff's relentless movement and tenacious defense. Zheng managed to bring the score to 5-3 but failed to capitalize, as Gauff pushed the match to a tiebreak, ultimately winning in a tense finish.