Chinese sensation Zheng misses title in WTA Finals debut
China's tennis ace and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen narrowly missed the title in her WTA Finals debut when she lost to Coco Gauff of the United States 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) on Saturday.
The match was intense from the start, as both players held serve in the first seven games of the opening set. Leading 4-3, Zheng seized an opportunity in the eighth game, winning four straight points to secure a break and then held her serve in a tough game to close out the set 6-3.
The second set saw both players exchange a few breaks. Zheng broke Gauff's serve in the opening game, but Gauff stayed close and managed to break back in the sixth and eighth games, taking a 5-3 lead. Though Zheng fought back to break in the ninth game, Gauff responded with another break to take the set 6-4.
In the deciding set, Zheng maintained her momentum, holding her ground against Gauff's relentless movement and tenacious defense. Zheng managed to bring the score to 5-3 but failed to capitalize, as Gauff pushed the match to a tiebreak, ultimately winning in a tense finish.
With this victory, 20-year-old Gauff becomes the youngest WTA Finals singles champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004.
Reflecting on the match, Gauff said, "I know I was like a couple of points away from losing, but I just tried to stay in the moment honestly, and I'm really proud of myself."
"I think we've both gotten better since Rome, obviously. And she's a great competitor, great tennis player. It was a really tight match," she added.
Though Zheng narrowly missed out on the title, she saw the positive side of her performance: "I think the positive things is, I fight whatever happens on the court. And then I had a great season. It's my first time in the WTA Finals. Even though the final did not go in my way, I still got a lot of things to learn."
"This is tennis. It's like you fight, but not always you are the one (to win). But if you always keep going and keep in that spot, you will get your chance," Zheng remarked.