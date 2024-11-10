Milestone for female racing drivers in Madrid

Eighteen elite female racing drivers showcased their skills in brand-new GEN3 Evo cars in a dedicated Formula E test session at Circuito del Jarama in Madrid this weekend.

Eighteen elite female racing drivers showcased their skills in brand-new GEN3 Evo cars in a dedicated Formula E test session at Circuito del Jarama in Madrid this weekend. This first of its kind all-women test has been considered a milestone in FIA Championship history, paving the way for future generations of female drivers.

Abbi Pulling, driving for Nissan, topped the timing sheet after the three-hour session. The 21-year-old Brit is currently leading the F1 Academy championship. Jamie Chadwick, who was representing Jaguar TCS Racing, came in second with McLaren development driver and F1 Academy racer Bianca Bustamante rounding out the top three. "It was an amazing feeling to put what I've learned in the simulator into real life," Pulling said after the session. "I think there was more time to extract at the peak of the tire, but overall I'm happy with the performance."

Pulling said the Nissan Formula E team has been very supportive and helpful, explaining every detail answering any questions she raised. Second-placed Chadwick was impressed by the GEN3 car's launch. "I did a couple of that and it's incredible how quickly that car can go from 0-100km/h - that was my highlight," she said.

The all-female test is part of Formula E's long-term strategy to remove barriers and expand opportunities for women within the all-electric championship. The drivers played an integral role in team preparation ahead of the new Formula E season by participating in engineering debriefs and meetings as well as taking part in media opportunities on behalf of their respective teams. "It was a proud moment seeing 18 of the world's best women drivers out on track," said Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds.

"We've not only seen impressive consistency, but also rapid improvement, with lap times falling quickly as the drivers got to grips with the complexities of the cars," he said. "With more opportunity for track time, and in equal machinery as male drivers, I'm sure we will see these women drivers becoming more confident in pushing the car and themselves to the limit, setting a more accurate benchmark for where their true potential lies." Formula E's Season 11 is a month away. The opening race will be held in San Paulo, Brazil, on December 7. The Shanghai E-Prix is scheduled for May 31 to June 1, 2025.