China's Lin Shidong, Wang Manyu crowned at WTT Champions Frankfurt

Chinese stars Lin Shidong and Wang Manyu claimed titles on Sunday at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Frankfurt.

Lin was crowned men's singles champion for the fifth time in the last six WTT Series events, taking home the Frankfurt title after defeating Swedish player Anton Kallberg 11-5, 11-7, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8 in the final.

The second seed built a three-game advantage before Kallberg responded in the fourth. The 19-year-old Chinese player then delivered the decisive blow in game five to secure victory.

Leaving Frankfurt with another trophy, Lin continues his incredible run, building on his triumphs at the WTT Contender Almaty, Champions Macau, China Smash, and Contender Muscat.

"I didn't expect to win 4-1 today," Lin admitted. "Winning the title gives me a lot of confidence as well as experience."

"I mobilized myself quickly in the beginning. Anton made some changes while trailing 0-3. From the third game on, it became tough for me. I was thinking too much in the fourth game. I played in a complicated way and always wanted to control the match. Later, when I relaxed, things got much better," Lin reflected.

In the women's singles, top seed Wang Manyu dethroned last year's champion Wang Yidi in a tight all-Chinese final, winning 11-7, 10-12, 11-3, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8.

The turning point arrived during the fifth game, where Wang Yidi had a significant opportunity to pull clear with an 8-4 lead, but Wang Manyu swept the next seven points to inch closer to victory.

Yidi kept her hopes alive in the sixth game, going neck and neck with her compatriot at 7-7, but Manyu seized the moment, winning four of the next five points to secure the match.

"It was not easy to win. Yidi performed very well today. She was constantly challenging me, and the score was very close. I'm glad that I won eventually," said Manyu.

"The fifth game was a critical turning point for me. I was trailing from 0-4 to 4-8. I made some changes on serves. In addition, I had more patience," she added.

Wang Manyu collects her second WTT Series singles title of the season, adding to her victorious Singapore Smash campaign. Sunday's victory also means Manyu has extended her winning record against Yidi to 9-3, prevailing in four of their last five encounters in WTT tournaments.