3v3 university basketball tournament ends in Shanghai

The 2024 China University 3x3 Basketball League Finals wrapped up on Sunday, marking the event's first-ever appearance in Shanghai.

Over the three-day competition, the top 28 university teams from across the country gathered at Jing'an Park in Jing'an District, battling for supremacy in what is considered the highest-level 3x3 basketball competition among Chinese universities.

In the men's final, Guangdong University of Technology edged out Tsinghua University to claim the championship. Huazhong University of Science and Technology triumphed over Shanghai University of Sport to secure the women's title.

The four teams earned coveted spots in the upcoming Asian qualifiers in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, set for June 2025. There, they will compete for a chance to qualify for the FISU University World Cup 3x3 Basketball, a prestigious international competition.

This event is part of the ongoing first Shanghai International Trendy Sports Festival, which runs until December 15 and features a variety of sports events in Jing'an.