Kenyans top podium at SHRCB Shanghai Zhejiang Rural Half Marathon

A half marathon spanning the scenic countryside of Shanghai and Zhejiang took place on Sunday, drawing thousands of runners from around the world.

The SHRCB Shanghai Zhejiang Rural Half Marathon began at 8:30am from Langxia Countryside Park in Jinshan District, Shanghai. A total of 3,619 participants from 12 countries competed in two categories: a 21.1-kilometer half marathon and a 5.6-kilometer fun run.

The course stretched from Jinshan to the picturesque town of Guangchen in Pinghu City, Zhejiang, offering runners a stunning mix of winding rural trails, vibrant farmland, and the refreshing scent of rain-soaked greenery.

Wanjiru Harrison Muchira of Kenya won the men's race in a time of 1:03:29, followed by Ethiopia's Chala Gemecho Tolosa and Chen Yujin of China.

In the women's race, Kenya's Mutua Christine Ndanu claimed victory in 1:18:04, with China's Tang Xiaofen and Ethiopia's Mekonnen Tsgered Zewde finishing second and third, respectively.