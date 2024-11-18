﻿
Kenyans top podium at SHRCB Shanghai Zhejiang Rural Half Marathon

The fourth edition of the race started in Shanghai with the course winding through parts of rural Jinshan before moving into picturesque Guangchen Town in Zhejiang Province.
Ti Gong

Kenya's Wanjiru Harrison Muchira (right) and Chala Gemecho Tolosa (left) of Ethiopia take first and second place.

A half marathon spanning the scenic countryside of Shanghai and Zhejiang took place on Sunday, drawing thousands of runners from around the world.

The SHRCB Shanghai Zhejiang Rural Half Marathon began at 8:30am from Langxia Countryside Park in Jinshan District, Shanghai. A total of 3,619 participants from 12 countries competed in two categories: a 21.1-kilometer half marathon and a 5.6-kilometer fun run.

The course stretched from Jinshan to the picturesque town of Guangchen in Pinghu City, Zhejiang, offering runners a stunning mix of winding rural trails, vibrant farmland, and the refreshing scent of rain-soaked greenery.

Wanjiru Harrison Muchira of Kenya won the men's race in a time of 1:03:29, followed by Ethiopia's Chala Gemecho Tolosa and Chen Yujin of China.

In the women's race, Kenya's Mutua Christine Ndanu claimed victory in 1:18:04, with China's Tang Xiaofen and Ethiopia's Mekonnen Tsgered Zewde finishing second and third, respectively.

Ti Gong

Competitors enjoy the view of the countryside while running.

As a tribute to Langxia Town's agricultural heritage, race kits were made from traditional handwoven fabrics, showcasing local craftsmanship. In addition to cash prizes, the winners received symbolic bundles of rice stalks grown in Langxia's fertile fields.

In a gesture of community spirit, Langxia donated rice grown on 1 mu (nearly 667 square meters) to be auctioned for charity. The proceeds will benefit the Jingling Family charity organization, which supports education and poverty alleviation initiatives.

This year's race marked the fourth edition of the Shanghai Zhejiang Rural Half Marathon, a growing event that continues to highlight the beauty of rural China while fostering a sense of unity and giving back to the community.

Source: SHINE
﻿
