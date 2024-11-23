Shanghai Port wins 2024 Chinese Football Association Cup

Newly-crowned Chinese Super League champion Shanghai Port won its first ever Chinese FA Cup title on Saturday, beating Shandong Taishan 3-1 in the 2024 final.

Shandong came close to scoring in the sixth minute, when Peng Xin's shot hit the post after his first attempt had been denied by Shanghai Port goalkeeper Yan Junling.

In the 37th minute, Li Shuai broke the deadlock for the CSL champion as he tipped in Gustavo's low cross.

Shanghai Port doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time, when Feng Jing assisted Leo Cittadini to score from inside the area.

Trailing 2-0, Shandong pulled one back in the 54th minute, when Zeca's volley from the edge of the box found the corner of the net.

In the closing stages, Shandong brought on target man Bi Jinhao and tried to play long balls, but failed to find an equalizer, and Shanghai sealed the victory in stoppage time, when full-back Wang Zhenao scored a deflected effort that left Shandong goalkeeper Wang Dalei helpless.

Shanghai Port thus becomes the fourth club to win both the domestic league and Chinese FA Cup titles in the same season, after Shandong Taishan, Dalian Shide and Guangzhou Evergrande.