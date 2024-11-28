FE rolls out plans for more 'girl power' on the track

Formula E has announced plans to allow more young women to access and learn from the all-electric sport.

Women's power in racing is growing stronger, with Formula E announcing plans for its Season 11 grassroots gender diversity program "FIA Girls on Track." The initiative makes the all-electric sport more accessible for young women. As a long-term goal, it plans to remove barriers and expand opportunities for women in the all-electric championship.

Ti Gong

In addition to hosting 120 young women the day before races, all stops will now offer race-day access to 50 young women. There will also be e-karting and activities in schools and institutions. Some participants will have a role in the post-race medal ceremony on the podium.

Ti Gong