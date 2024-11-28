FE rolls out plans for more 'girl power' on the track
Women's power in racing is growing stronger, with Formula E announcing plans for its Season 11 grassroots gender diversity program "FIA Girls on Track."
The initiative makes the all-electric sport more accessible for young women. As a long-term goal, it plans to remove barriers and expand opportunities for women in the all-electric championship.
In addition to hosting 120 young women the day before races, all stops will now offer race-day access to 50 young women.
There will also be e-karting and activities in schools and institutions. Some participants will have a role in the post-race medal ceremony on the podium.
Earlier this month, 17 female racing drivers demonstrated their abilities in brand-new GEN3 Evo cars during a dedicated Formula E test session at the Circuito del Jarama in Madrid, the first of its type in FIA Championship history.
In its seventh year with Formula E, FIA Girls on Track has helped over 4,500 young women through educational race week programs such as workshops, behind-the-scenes access, and career talks.
The 11th season of Formula E will begin in San Paulo, Brazil, on December 7. The Shanghai E-Prix is set for May 31-June 1, 2025.