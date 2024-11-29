﻿
Gear ready to be picked up by runners in Shanghai Marathon

With the 2024 Shanghai Marathon due to start this weekend, runners can collect their race equipment and visit the Shanghai Sports Show at the same time.
The 2024 Shanghai Marathon will fire its starting gun on Sunday morning, with 38,000 runners starting the race at 7am from the Bund.

Among them, 23,000 will take part in the 42-kilometer full marathon, while another 15,000 will take part in the mini marathon that ends at the Shanghai Exhibition Center. The finish line of the full marathon has been set at Xujiahui Sports Park.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Elite runners from overseas have been invited for this year's Shanghai Marathon.

According to the organizers, 47 elite runners from overseas have been invited for this year's event – more than all previous editions. Many of them want to break the Shanghai Marathon record of 2:05:35, which was created by Kenyan runner Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba last year.

To cater for people with special needs, this year's marathon has a speed wheelchair discipline, featuring 20 competitors who will start 15 minutes earlier for safety reasons.

Li Yi / SHINE

This guide shows road restrictions for the Shanghai Marathon.

Marathon runners can pick up their equipment bag from the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Conventions Center anytime before 7:30pm, Saturday. The bag contains a bib number tag, time chip, T-shirt, metro ticket and souvenirs.

Runners can also spend time at the venue enjoying the ongoing Shanghai Sports Show, which has brought together nearly 200 sports brands in the 30,000-square-meter space.

Ti Gong

A visitor tries an off-road mountain bike at the Sports Show.

At the Shanghai Sports Show, visitors can learn about the city's sports culture and history through exhibitions; learn about sports knowledge through open lectures by national and international experts; and get in touch with the latest sports technology and products at sports brand booths.

The sports rehabilitation area brings together a number of rehabilitation brands from home and abroad, providing visitors with free rehabilitation diagnosis and scientific fitness guidance.

Ti Gong

CPR First Aid knowledge is taught during the Shanghai Sports Show.

A handful of sports competitions, including the China Pickle-ball Tour, HADO Hero Budokai, and Youth Outdoor Skills Challenge will be held in the venue.

The Sports Show is open to the public. Those interested can scan the QR code below for registration to get free entry.

Shanghai Sports Show

Time: November 29-30, 9:30am - 7:30pm

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Conventions Center 上海世博展览馆

Address: 850 Bocheng Road 博成路850号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
