﻿
News / Sport

Fan ambassador for Parkinson's table tennis

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  11:57 UTC+8, 2024-12-01       0
Olympic and world table tennis champion Fan Zhendong has been named the charity ambassador for the inaugural Shanghai Table Tennis Championship for Parkinson's Patients.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  11:57 UTC+8, 2024-12-01       0

Olympic and world table tennis champion Fan Zhendong has been named the charity ambassador for the inaugural Shanghai Table Tennis Championship for Parkinson's Patients.

The event will open at Jing'an Indoor Stadium on December 20.

As the country's first table tennis tournament designed specifically for Parkinson's patients, the championship aims to help the participants enhance their physical functions through sport and social activity, while raising public awareness and support for Parkinson's disease.

Shot by Ma Yue. Edited by Ma Yue. Subtitles by Ma Yue.

"Compared with competition, communication is more important in this championship," said Shanghai Table Tennis Association president Wang Liqin, a retired Olympic and world champion.

"We will ask the participants to evaluate their physical condition before the competition. There will be doctors on site to provide guidance and prepare emergency plans."

To increase public attention for the event, the organizers named the very popular table tennis star player Fan the Charity Ambassador of the championship.

Fan ambassador for Parkinson's table tennis
Ti Gong

Fan Zhendong (second left) and Wang Liqin (right) exchange table tennis skills with Parkinson's patients.

"This is a very meaningful role to me," said Fan. "I feel that I have the responsibility and obligation to draw everyone's attention to the group of Parkinson's patients."

In its first edition, the championship sets the two disciplines of men's and women's singles. It's expected to attract Parkinson's disease patients not only from Shanghai, but also the surrounding cities and provinces.

Parkinson's disease is the second most common neuro-degenerative disease among the elderly, second only to Alzheimer's disease. There are about 4.5 million Parkinson's disease patients worldwide, of which 2.2 million are in China.

Fan ambassador for Parkinson's table tennis
Ti Gong

Organizers hope naming Fan Zhendong the Charity Ambassador can help increase public attention.

"By 2025, the number is expected to rise to 2.5 million," said Longhua Hospital doctor Ye Qing. "This disease cannot be completely relieved by drugs, but requires a combination of medical and physical."

Ye said playing table tennis can exercise the cardiopulmonary system of Parkinson's patients, improve their eye-hand coordination, reaction and balance abilities.

"It's an effective rehabilitation method for the patients," said Ye. "Table tennis has a good mass base in China, so it's a good choice for patients to socialize and establish connections with the society."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Wang Liqin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     