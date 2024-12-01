Fan ambassador for Parkinson's table tennis

Olympic and world table tennis champion Fan Zhendong has been named the charity ambassador for the inaugural Shanghai Table Tennis Championship for Parkinson's Patients.

Olympic and world table tennis champion Fan Zhendong has been named the charity ambassador for the inaugural Shanghai Table Tennis Championship for Parkinson's Patients. The event will open at Jing'an Indoor Stadium on December 20. As the country's first table tennis tournament designed specifically for Parkinson's patients, the championship aims to help the participants enhance their physical functions through sport and social activity, while raising public awareness and support for Parkinson's disease.

"Compared with competition, communication is more important in this championship," said Shanghai Table Tennis Association president Wang Liqin, a retired Olympic and world champion. "We will ask the participants to evaluate their physical condition before the competition. There will be doctors on site to provide guidance and prepare emergency plans." To increase public attention for the event, the organizers named the very popular table tennis star player Fan the Charity Ambassador of the championship.

Ti Gong

"This is a very meaningful role to me," said Fan. "I feel that I have the responsibility and obligation to draw everyone's attention to the group of Parkinson's patients." In its first edition, the championship sets the two disciplines of men's and women's singles. It's expected to attract Parkinson's disease patients not only from Shanghai, but also the surrounding cities and provinces. Parkinson's disease is the second most common neuro-degenerative disease among the elderly, second only to Alzheimer's disease. There are about 4.5 million Parkinson's disease patients worldwide, of which 2.2 million are in China.

Ti Gong