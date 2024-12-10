Virtual sports' popularity spreads from Shanghai to the world

Over 130 athletes competed in cycling, rowing, and motor racing at the Meta SVS 2024 Shanghai Virtual Sports Open Grand Final.

Virtual sports, which began in Shanghai and now involve participants from all across the country and abroad, have grown in popularity due to their distinct features and appeal. Over 130 players competed in the three disciplines of cycling, rowing, and motor racing at the Grand Final of the Meta SVS 2024 Shanghai Virtual Sports Open, which took place at the Shanghai 1353 Conference Center.

"There are so many brilliant Chinese rowers out there," said Michael James Slotema, an international student from Britain. Slotema was representing the Wycombe Abbey School Team from Changzhou, Jiangsu Province. WAS, along with five other teams representing international schools in Shanghai and nearby regions, competed in three rounds of online contests before reaching the Grand Final in Shanghai.

"Through virtual sports, I was able to compete with schools in Shanghai and the surrounding area while still in Changzhou," said Slotema. "This can really help build a strong community of schools together in the region." The Virtual Sports Open began in April and ran for nine months. In addition to retaining last year's five major events of rowing, cycling, motor racing, skiing, and golf, it added virtual skipping, spinning, and EA FC, involving over 130,000 players from 10 countries and regions, including China, Singapore, Japan, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, the United States, and Russia.

Aside from breaking down geographic barriers between participants from diverse locations, virtual sports engage with other online and offline competitions. The Shanghai Virtual Sports Open expanded to include the eSports FC Pro Champions Cup in August. In September, 35 cyclists from a virtual cycling qualification competed in the Nanhui session of the 2024 Tour of Shanghai New Cities. Three of them made it to the podium.

