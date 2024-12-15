Ji caps off banner year with China national championship win

Ji Yuai captured the China LPGA Tour Order of Merit crown on Saturday as the Dalian native won her third title of the year with a dominant performance at the Orient Women's China Open in Fujian Province.

Starting the final round of the 15th national championship in sunny but windy conditions at Orient (Xiamen) Golf and Country Club, the 20-year-old closed with a 3-under-par 69 for a nine-shot victory. It was the largest winning margin in the tournament's history. Ji finished on 16-under 200 to tie a personal-best score for 54 holes. The win was worth 75,000 yuan (US$10,305).

She also receives a full-time playing card for the 2025 LPGA of Korea Tour season for finishing on top of the CLPGA Tour money list with 439,846 yuan.

"I'm very excited and very proud of myself," said Ji, who also posted wins in Tianjin and Shanghai this season. "This is a big win, it's the national championship. It's historic."

Xu Ying was the top amateur as the 15-year-old closed with a 69 to finish equal runner-up with Pang Runzhi (70). Liu Yan, the LPGA Tour regular, shot 71 to sit two shots further back in equal fourth with Thailand's Kusuma Meechai (72).

Defending champion Angelina Ye Lei, who could never mount a challenge, closed with a 74 to finish equal sixth at 12 strokes off the pace, tied with fellow Chinese Sui Xiang (73) and amateur Wang Zige (72).

Ji, who started the day with a seven-stroke lead, said she thought she could have played the final round better. Her round included five birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey at the par-3 fourth when her shot hit a manhole cover and bounced out of bounds. At the par-4 11th, she chipped directly into the hole from 15 yards with a 58-degree wedge for birdie.