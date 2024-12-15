Ji caps off banner year with China national championship win
Ji Yuai captured the China LPGA Tour Order of Merit crown on Saturday as the Dalian native won her third title of the year with a dominant performance at the Orient Women's China Open in Fujian Province.
Starting the final round of the 15th national championship in sunny but windy conditions at Orient (Xiamen) Golf and Country Club, the 20-year-old closed with a 3-under-par 69 for a nine-shot victory. It was the largest winning margin in the tournament's history. Ji finished on 16-under 200 to tie a personal-best score for 54 holes. The win was worth 75,000 yuan (US$10,305).
She also receives a full-time playing card for the 2025 LPGA of Korea Tour season for finishing on top of the CLPGA Tour money list with 439,846 yuan.
"I'm very excited and very proud of myself," said Ji, who also posted wins in Tianjin and Shanghai this season. "This is a big win, it's the national championship. It's historic."
Xu Ying was the top amateur as the 15-year-old closed with a 69 to finish equal runner-up with Pang Runzhi (70). Liu Yan, the LPGA Tour regular, shot 71 to sit two shots further back in equal fourth with Thailand's Kusuma Meechai (72).
Defending champion Angelina Ye Lei, who could never mount a challenge, closed with a 74 to finish equal sixth at 12 strokes off the pace, tied with fellow Chinese Sui Xiang (73) and amateur Wang Zige (72).
Ji, who started the day with a seven-stroke lead, said she thought she could have played the final round better. Her round included five birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey at the par-3 fourth when her shot hit a manhole cover and bounced out of bounds. At the par-4 11th, she chipped directly into the hole from 15 yards with a 58-degree wedge for birdie.
"Three-under is a good score today. Maybe I didn't have more energy to play better, I felt a little bit tired," said the third-year pro. "At the 11th hole, I think I was very lucky because I never chip into the hole like that. That was the first time. But I will hit more like that."
Pang, who had been battling all year with Ji for the Order crown, finished second on the money list and was named the Tour's rookie of the year. The 17-year-old, winner of the Singapore Ladies Masters, closed with a round featuring four birdies and two bogeys.
"Two-under is okay, but I think 4-under can be achievable with my game today. It is a pity that I didn't make more putts. All birdies were expected. I tried my best. Going into this round I also aimed for a win but after the front nine I think a win was far away because I didn't make putts," said the Tianjin teenager.
"But the first year is very good for me. I have a win. I ranked second on the money list and was rookie of the year."
Xu, 148th on the World Amateur Golf Rankings, finished strongly with three birdies over the last six holes for her best finish against a pro field. It was her third top-three finish on the CLPGA Tour this season.
"My front nine wasn't good. So I just told myself it's okay. On the back nine I think I had a chance to get the top amateur medal and that was my target for this tournament. I did it," said the Zhuhai native.
"For two tournaments I lost out on being the top amateur and thought to myself 'I must do this today'. I encouraged myself, so I am very happy to get this honor."